Nintendo räumt fünf gamescom awards ab

 Bandai Namco Entertainment erneut mit bestem Messeauftritt

 gamescom Green Studio of the Year Award geht an Xbox

Die Sieger der gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest. Am Freitag, 25. August wurden im gamescom studio powered by IGN die begehrten gamescom awards in insgesamt 15 Kategorien verliehen. Der gamescom Green Studio of the Year Award ging bereits am Dienstag-Abend an Xbox und wurde bei der Opening Night Live von Head of Xbox Phil Spencer entgegengenommen.

Die Jury des gamescom awards als auch die Fans und Besucher*innen der gamescom sind sich einig: Der große Gewinner der gamescom 2023 heißt Nintendo. Die Jury zeichnete das opulente Action-Adventure „The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“ für Best Audio und Best Gameplay sowie als Most Epic aus, zudem als Best Nintendo Switch Game. Ebenfalls aus dem Hause Nintendo stammt das Most Wholesome Game „Pikmin 4“.

Mehrere Auszeichnungen holte erneut Bandai Namco Entertainment, dessen Messeauftritt nach 2022 erneut als Best of Showfloor gewählt wurde. Zudem erhielt der von Supermassive Games entwickelte und von Bandai Namco Entertainment gepublishte Titel „Little Nightmares 3” die Auszeichnung als Best Announcement der gamescom 2023. Im Konsolenkampf zwischen Best Microsoft Xbox Game und Best Sony PlayStation Game kam es zwischen den beiden Fighting Games „Mortal Kombat 1“ und „Tekken 8“ zu einem Unentschieden. Best PC Game sowie Most Entertaining ist „Payday 3” von Plaion. „Black Myth: Wukong“ von Game Science Interactive Technology wurde für seine Best Visuals ausgezeichnet. Über zwei Auszeichnungen kann sich außerdem thatgamecomany freuen, deren Spiel „Sky: Children of the Light“ als Best Mobile Game und Game for Impact ausgezeichnet wurde.

Mit dem HEART OF GAMING Award zeichnete die Jury des gamescom awards in diesem Jahr die Initiative „GAME:IN“ aus, die sich für Gleichberechtigung und gegen Sexismus in der deutschen Games-Branche einsetzt.

Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2023 im Überblick:

Kategoriengruppe Platform:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

 Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Best Nintendo Switch Game

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best PC Game

 PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Best Sony PlayStation Game

 Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

 Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Kategoriengruppe Arts:

Best Visuals

 Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Best Audio

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Entertaining

 PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Most Epic

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

 Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Games for Impact

 Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Kategoriengruppe Global:

Best Announcement

 Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best of Show Floor

 Bandai Namco Entertainment

HEART OF GAMING Award

 GAME:IN

gamescom Green Studio of the Year

 Xbox

Mit dem gamescom award werden die besten Games ausgezeichnet, die auf der gamescom anspielbar sind.

Mehr Informationen zum gamescom award unter https://www.gamescom.de/de/gamescom/gamescom-award.